Royce & Associates LP Sells 81,185 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,185 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 941,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,383,775. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

