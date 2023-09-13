Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.91. The company had a trading volume of 418,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,778. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.57. The firm has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

