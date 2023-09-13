Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

