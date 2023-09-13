Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5321 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39.

Sasol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Sasol has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sasol by 2,140.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 384.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

