Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $511,229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,797,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,229,000 after purchasing an additional 180,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

