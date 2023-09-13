Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 86.5% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.17. 110,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $210.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $439,190.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,658,356.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,619 shares of company stock worth $4,872,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

