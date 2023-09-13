Seaport Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 55.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 105.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,426,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,366 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 44.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

