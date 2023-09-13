Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 879 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,879. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

