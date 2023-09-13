Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $374,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

DHR stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.83. 799,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $291.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.