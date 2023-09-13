Seaport Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX remained flat at $112.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $224,463,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

