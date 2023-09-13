Seaport Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.0% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.39. 64,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,854. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $471.15.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,703 shares of company stock worth $25,129,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

