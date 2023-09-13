Seaport Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 536.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,194,000 after buying an additional 1,600,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

NIO Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 13,032,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,512,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.08. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

