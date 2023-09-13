Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,610. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

