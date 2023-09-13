Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 64,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.