Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $219.77. 740,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,167. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

