Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 1,171,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,868. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.75. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

