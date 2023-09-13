Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 1.0% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $6,606,140 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,349. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of -516.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

