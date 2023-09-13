Seaport Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 1.9% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMware

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $164.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,222. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.