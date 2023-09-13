Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.20. 356,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,469. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,828 shares of company stock worth $28,253,903. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

