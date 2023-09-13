Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

VRTX traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $347.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,331. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.46 and a 200-day moving average of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

