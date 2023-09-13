Secret Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $72.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00205667 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

