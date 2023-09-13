Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $74.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

