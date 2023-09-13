Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 94,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,227. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

