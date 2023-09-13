Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 3,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

