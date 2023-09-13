Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 79 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $930.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,076. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $944.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $910.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

