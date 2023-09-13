Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,448,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 998.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 115,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 415,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,787. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

