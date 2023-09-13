Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 552,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

