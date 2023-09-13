Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 530,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

