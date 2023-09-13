Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.36% of ImmunityBio worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 309,550 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

NASDAQ IBRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.