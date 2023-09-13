Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $5.43 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.91. 488,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,537. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

