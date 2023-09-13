Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $798,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. 218,677 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

