Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $950,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.