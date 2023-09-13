Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 463.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 406,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 6,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.