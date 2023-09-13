Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 550,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.29 and a beta of 1.04. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.