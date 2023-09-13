Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 2,195 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $90.78. 292,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

