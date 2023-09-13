Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 258,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,281. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

