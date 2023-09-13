Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,857 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 117,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.