Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,001 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 164,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

