Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,176 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 975,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,708. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

