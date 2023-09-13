Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,237 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,395,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 791,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,758. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

