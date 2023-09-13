Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. 629,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,657. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

