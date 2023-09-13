Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 71.1%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 271,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AUVI stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.07. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

