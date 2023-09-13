Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 1,272.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDO Unibank stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 1,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

