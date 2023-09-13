Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Rises By 3,850.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 3,850.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

