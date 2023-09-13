Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rises By 1,455.7%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, an increase of 1,455.7% from the August 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.
View Our Latest Report on Danone
Danone Stock Down 1.7 %
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.