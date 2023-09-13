Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rises By 1,455.7%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, an increase of 1,455.7% from the August 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Danone Stock Down 1.7 %

About Danone

DANOY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 211,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,600. Danone has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

