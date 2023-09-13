Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declines By 97.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.8802 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.