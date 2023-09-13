Short Interest in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Expands By 7,300.0%

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 7,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

FTII stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,068. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 583,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 262,324 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 289,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 321,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 221,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 960,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.