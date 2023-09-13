Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Drops By 94.4%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

