Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Increases By 1,300.0%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of Grafton Group stock remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

