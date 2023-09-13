Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Expands By 1,800.0%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

INCZY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

